‘Charlie’s Angels’

Moores fill house with twin then triplet girls

By K.T. McKEE

Special to the WJH

He grew up with four siblings. She grew up with four siblings. So, having five children seemed comfortable to the young Waycross couple as they dreamed of their future family together some 25 years ago.

That is, until the universe seemed to have different plans.

“Be careful what you pray for,” Charlie Moore, now 47, laughed in retrospect, surrounded by five teenaged daughters who came into their lives in unexpected ways.

Back in 1997 at age 18, Jessica Adams became Charlie’s wife one week after she graduated from Ware County High School. They’d had only a brief courtship of about a year since Charlie was five years older than she was.

Although they knew each other from church, they’d been officially introduced when Charlie began doing some work for Jessica’s father, Buddy Adams, at the family’s home security business, Security Blanket.

“Someone would’ve taken me outside behind the woodshed and whipped me if I’d taken a 16-year-old out at 21,” Charlie explained.

It was about three years into their marriage, as Jessica was starting her student teaching to be a high school chorus teacher, that they began trying to start their family.