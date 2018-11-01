PEARSON — Charles William McArthur Jr., 64, of Pearson, passed away Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, at the Coffee Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. Born July 23, 1955 of Chesterland, Ohio, McArthur was a son of the late Charles William McArthur Sr. and Margaret Justice McArthur. He lived in Jacksonville for a few years, but lived most of his life in Waycross before moving to Pearson several years ago. He was a former manager of Village Inn in Jacksonville and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, McArthur was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Theresa McArthur, and a brother-in-law, Glenn Woodard. Survivors include his life partner, Anthony Corbitt, of Pearson; three brothers, Sam McArthur of Alma, Kevin McArthur (wife, Angie) and Richard McArthur, both of Waycross; two sisters, Dorothy Jane Woodard of Waycross, and Deborah Musgrove (Josh Siironen) of Valdosta; nieces and nephews, Tammy and Chris Gardner of Baxley, Christy and Joc Strickland of Blackshear, Samantha and Lester Lee of Hoboken, Maggie and Wesley Googe of Townsend, Kip and Kaley McArthur of Blackshear, and April Pittman of Waycross; aunts and uncles, Blanch and Marshall Peacock of Waycross, Daniel Justice, of Pelham, and Dorothy Justice of Hickox; special friends, Lawanna Gammage (husband, Frankie) Debi Hickox (husband, Glenn), Sondra Crews, all of Waycross, and Janet Wright (husband, Chuck) of Blackshear; and several cousins and other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.