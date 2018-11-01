SAVANNAH — Charles Larry Gilbert, 71, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. He was born in Leeds, Alabama, the son of James Clifford Coe, and Margie Lee Byers. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Morris Buford Gilbert. Gilbert was a veteran of the United States Navy, who served during the Vietnam War as a gunner extracting fellow servicemen from harm’s way. He was a graduate of Georgia State University and worked in the communications field for several major companies, installing and testing complex electronic equipment. His work took him all over the United States and to many exotic locations overseas. He spent his last years working in the cellular industry in southeast Georgia, and was a highly regarded team member by all of his colleagues. Gilbert had two hobbies that he pursued during his life and was very passionate about — road racing and shooting. He served as a track official in many SCCA and IMSA events, including Le Mans Series races at Atlanta, Sebring and Daytona. He shared his love of shooting and marksmanship with his son-in-law, grandson and many friends. Gilbert also was a wonderful grandfather to his only grandchild, Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his daughter, Ann Michelle Floyd, son-in-law, Thomas Andrew Floyd, grandson, Andrew Douglas Floyd, and several siblings. Memorialization will be by cremation. Burial at sea will be held with a service aboard a U.S. Navy ship. Families First Funeral Care, Savannah, is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.familiesfirstcare.com.