BLACKSHEAR — Charles Edward Walker, 75, of Blackshear, was called Home on Friday afternoon, August 28, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross as a result of complications from COVID-19. Born May 11, 1945, in Pierce County, he was a son of the late Noah Wade Walker Sr. and Macie Walker. He was raised in Hoboken and also lived a few years in Folkston, Georgia, before moving to Blackshear in 1976. He was a machinist/ millwright and welder, having worked for Humphrey’s Mining Company from 1968 to 1972, Allied from 1972 to 1982, and Gilman Building Products from 1982 until retiring in 1997. Even though he did not receive a physical cure, he did receive a spiritual cure. On Thursday, August 20, 2020, he was baptized by Father Daniel Melaba of St. Joseph Catholic Church. When all is said and done, a spiritual cure is far more important than a physical cure. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Tiner, and three brothers, Ivey Russell Walker, David Thomas Walker, and James William “Buddy” Walker. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Louise Nash Walker, of Blackshear; three daughters and sons-in-law, Teirie and Keith Tyre, of Blackshear, Teresa and Weldon Lane, of Blackshear, and Holly and Josh Trogdon, of Maysville, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Sarah, Weldon (Megan), Ethan, Ryan, Alexis (Stephan), Serena, Sabra, Jared, Jeanie and Mark; two great-grandchildren, Alecia and Tre; a brother, Noah Walker Jr., of Hoboken; four sisters-in-law, Olivia Groves, of Belle Glade, Florida, Kathryn Taylor (husband Bill), of Glen St. Marys, Florida, Mary Fouraker (husband, Arthur), of Folkston, and Barbara Walker, of Blackshear; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, at Enon Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 31. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia, 22215 or at diabetes.org. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.