CARROLLTON, Ga. — Charles Eddie Anderson, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Anderson was born April 28, 1941, in Millwood, son of the late Joseph Edward Anderson and Ivalle Smith Anderson. He proudly served in the United States Army and retired from Kroger after having worked with the company for more than 25 years as a butcher. He was preceded in death by both his parents. Anderson is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Windom Anderson of Carrollton; his children, Tim and Vickie Gammon of Stafford, Virginia, Cheryl Anderson of Ridgeway, Virginia, Chris and Melanie Gammon of Villa Rica, Georgia, Terri and John Durham of Gate City, Virginia, and Ron and Carolyn Anderson of Carrollton; nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be conducted at 4 p.m., today (Wednesday, May 5) at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Harrison Cain officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The American Legion Post No. 143 will perform military honors. The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 4 at the funeral home. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.