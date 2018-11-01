WAYCROSS — Charles Allen Cox, 83, died Monday night, August 10, 2020, at his residence in Waycross. He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Charles served in the United States Army, and he owned and operated Cox Mobile Home Service. He was affiliated with the Baptist faith. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper R. “Jep” Cox Sr. and Mary Cox, grandson, Kameron Allen Cox, and siblings, Voncille Carter, J.T. Cox, Ruth Bracken, Rose Joyner, Margaret Patterson, Jasper R. Cox Jr., Woodrow Cox, and Joyce Smith. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Joyce Coker Cox, of Waycross; four children, Gregory Allen Cox, of Brantley County, Jennifer Cox (David), of Blackshear, Cheryl Clerc (Steve), of Aiken, South Carolina, and Laura Tuten (Shannon), of Waycross; 10 grandchildren, Korey Cox (Jessica), Shane Tuten (Amanda), Bryce Evans, Emily Perry (Christian), Tessa Tuten, Abby Cox, Taylor Tuten (Josh), Drew Dowling, Mary Katheryn Cox, and Olivia Clerc; five great-grandchildren; four siblings, Mary Dixon, William “Bill” Cox, Ray Cox and Harold Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry, viewing the video tribute, or funeral recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.