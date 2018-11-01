WAYCROSS — Mrs. Charlene Williams Moss, 72, of Waycross died Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. She was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late Charles Williams and Scotty Kelly Williams. Mrs. Moss had made Way- cross her home since 1991. She loved to decorate and turned that passion and talent into her career by decorating mobile homes and selling them. She loved her dogs, going to church, and telling stories about her life. More than anything, she loved her family, and any time she was able to spend with them, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Moss attended The Foundation Church in Nahunta. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Moss, her daughter-in-law, Patricia Rowe, and her sister, Scottie Wilson. She is survived by three children, Tammy Nipper and her husband Gene of Waycross, Steve Rowe of Brantley County, Johnathan Moss of Brant- ley County; two stepchildren, Tammy Deese and her husband Keith of Rockingham, North Carolina, Tom Moss and his wife Jola of Wake Forest, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Amanda Ricketson and her wife Lorin, Alexa Moss, Ju- liana Moss, Tyler Deese and his wife Kaileigh, and Logan Deese; one great-grandson, Austin Nipper; two sisters, Maggie Richardson and her husband Tim, Lee Dawes and her husband Bobby; one brother-in-law, Jerry Wilson and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.