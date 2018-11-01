Chairman Brown closes Ware service career

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Ware County Commission Chairman Jimmy Brown gave his final farewell as the county’s top elected leader Monday, saying he has enjoyed his 52 years of service to Ware County through his years with the fire department and as county chairman.

Present only by phone line, Brown’s voice cracked with emotion as he talked about ending his career, his time with WCFD, and on the commission.

“It has been a challenge but I have enjoyed my time with Ware County,” said Brown. “I was hired as a firefighter and I am proud of Ware County’s accomplishments.

Brown told those in attendance that his wife, Fern, is in the ICU at Memorial Satilla with COVID-19 and that his daughter and youngest son have been diagnosed with the virus. He asked for continued prayers and wished everyone a “Merry Christmas.”

Vice-chairman Jerry Pope, who governed the meeting, told Brown that everyone is keeping him and his family in their prayers and hope for a full recovery for them all. “We’re going to miss you,” Pope said. “You are all in our prayers.”