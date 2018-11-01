FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Cecil Mitchell Loper, 82, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. A native of Hortense and longtime resident of Waycross, Cecil was born on May 29, 1938, to the late Soloman Mitchell and Stella Mae Brauda Loper. He worked for CSX railroad for more than 30 years before his retirement. Cecil had been a member of the Shriners for many years and loved motorcycles. His charm and a good sense of humor made him a pleasure to be around and he always made the most out of life. His daughter, Deborah Propes, passed away just five days after he did on January 29, 2021. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary Alice Cooper of Waycross; brother, Jerry Loper of Waycross; sister, Shelba Cartwright of Hortense; stepchildren, Darrell Holton and wife, Tina of Pitts, Georgia, and Pamela Mc- Carty and husband, Ricky of Waycross; and grandchildren, Tiffany Propes of Hortense and Jonathan Propes of Hortense. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive. A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Hortense Cemetery. Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com. Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup is in charge of arrangements.