WAYCROSS — Cecil Hollis Wayne Boland, 84, died Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Boland was a native of Pierce County but made his home in Ware County for most of his life. He was the son of the late Walter E. Boland and Jolanda Christine Altman Boland. He also was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Lawton Daniel Drew, and a brother-in-law, Charles Evans. Boland was the owner-operator of the Dixie Motorcycle Mart for 56 years before retiring in 2018 and was a member of Hebardville Methodist Church. His favorite pastimes were fishing, gardening, and enjoyed motorcycle excursions. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virene Jordan Boland of Waycross; a daughter, Donna Virea Christine Drew of Waycross; a granddaughter, Lora Christi Dukes of Waycross; a great-grandson, Ethan Hollis Williamson of Waycross; a brother Eddie Boland (wife, Debbie) of Whitehouse, Tennessee; a sister, Aundrea B. Evans of Middleburg, Florida; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service was held at the graveside in Oakland Cemetery Saturday, May 16, with the Rev. Mike Aldridge officiating.