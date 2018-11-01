WARE COUNTY — Cecil Brown, 88, died Thursday morning, April 22, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness. He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. Cecil served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and he retired from SCL Railroad after 20 years. He was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church, Frank C. Folks Masonic Lodge #192 and the Royal Arch Chapter #9. Cecil’s true passion was sports. He retired from the Ware County Recreation Department as Park Supervisor of Trembling Earth, and he was devoted to working the time clock for the Ware County High School Football games. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Crawford Brown, Sr. and Loretta Craig Brown; his first wife, Juanita Strickland Brown; two sons, Cecil Crawford Brown III and Ellis Crawford Brown; and sister, JoAnne Brown Harralson. Survivors include two daughters, Diane Brown Hlady (Rique) of Neptune Beach, Florida, and Dena Brown Holton (Steve) of Claxton; one son, Dana Brown of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jon), Jamie (Gabe), Lindsey, Jennifer (Kevin), Victoria (D.J.) and Michelle; and four great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.