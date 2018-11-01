Cecelia M. Jackson

WAYCROSS — Cecelia Marshall Jackson, 82, of Waycross, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born, June 2, 1937, in Douglas, Georgia, to the late James Edwin Marshall and Florine Souter Marshall. Jackson was a 1955 Honor graduate at Douglas High School and earned an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science from South Georgia College in Douglas. On October 18, 1958, she married Charles Franklin “Sonny” Jackson. In 1960, they moved to Athens, Georgia, for Mr. Jackson to complete his degree in Accounting at the University of Georgia. After graduation, they lived in Atlanta and Thomasville, and in 1966 moved to Waycross. Jackson worked as a parapro with the Waycross School System for a couple of years, then moved to a secretarial position with the system and retired in March 2002 after 29 years of service. Jackson was a member of Central Baptist Church where she was very active, was in the Grace Sunday School Class and was a member of the choir where she loved to sing God’s praises. She enjoyed traveling very much and seeing the beautiful world that God created. Jackson has many friends that she enjoyed fellowshipping with while they played bridge, card games, going to the movies and also eating together. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin “Sonny” Jackson, on September 10, 1970, one sister in 1995, Willa Jean Wilson; one brother in 2000, Harold Wayne Marshall. Affectionately called Cece, her survivors include two sons, Charles Kevin Jackson and his wife, Leila Bennett, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Douglas Franklin Jackson and his wife, Holly Adams, of Marietta, Georgia; her three granddaughters that she enjoyed seeing, visiting and brought so much joy and happiness to her, Priscilla Jackson, Toni Ann Jackson and Emily Jackson; one brother, Frank Marshall and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Douglas; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family graveside service will be held at Douglas City Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome. com. The service will be live-streamed online from the link here on the obituary. www.webcast.funeralvue.com/events/embed_viewer/27020 Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.