WAYCROSS — Cathy (Young) Burrell, 65, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Memorial Satilla Health. She was born November 6, 1955, to Clementine (Young) Cosby. She received her formal education from the public school system and graduated from Waycross High School in 1973. For more than 20 years, Cathy was a dedicated team member with JR Taxi answering their first call and had many loyal customers who greatly admired the pride she took in every ride. Shetrans – formed many lives from her taxi and gained the respect of all who came in contact with her. She was well known for her magnetic spirit, infectious smile, cheerful and loving personality. Her desire to bless and serve others never went unnoticed. Cathy accepted Christ and was a member of Emmanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit where Bishop Michael-Angelo James is the Pastor. Cathy was preceded in death by her late husband, Brian Burrell Sr.; a bonus mother, Elizabeth Young; her daughter, Ericka Papadoupalos; and a special aunt, Irma Young. She leaves to cherish precious memories in the hearts of her mother, Clementine Cosby (Russell) of Fayetteville, Georgia; sons, Xavrae Burse (Carmen), of Gainesville, Florida, and Brian (BJ) Burrell Jr., of Los Angeles, California; one grandson, Camron Burse, of Gainesville, Florida; brothers, Darren Davis (Cynthia), of Stockbridge, Ga.; Kelvin Cosby (Mary) of Jonesboro, Georgia, Stuart Young, of Englewood, New Jersey.; Kenneth Cosby. of Los Angeles, California; sister, Kandra Cosby, of Atlanta; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends. A special fur baby Doc Burrell. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at Oakland Cemetery, 2410 Alice Street, Waycross, Georgia. A public viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 27, at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.