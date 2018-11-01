Cathy Sweat Gains Valuable Insight As To Science Of Addiction Recovery

The Georgia Council on Substance Abuse sponsored a training on the Science of Addiction and Recovery for the purpose of education trainers for local communities to inform and educate the public on addiction recovery.

Cathy Sweat of Bethesda Recovery was selected to attend the training and is now offering the information to Waycross and surrounding areas.

Sweat says the training gave her the tools to present scientific evidence that recovery works for people. The opposite of addiction, she states, according to the training, is connection not sobriety. Connection is the catalyst for maintaining sobriety.

It is the personal relational aspect of connection that introduces people to a recovery of their life, Sweat expresses with deep emotion.

“A friend of mine once told me, she had no defense against love,” said.

It is through this specific training that Sweat wants to reach the community to give hope and encouragement that sustained recovery is possible.

There are so many aspects of recovery but two that stood out to Sweat are people and environments. All people are different, she says, including all people who become addicted.

She said one of the major reasons a person becomes addicted is the pleasure they get from using the drug or alcohol.

“If a person doesn’t like the way a chemical makes them feel, then they have a big chance they won’t become addicted,” she said. However, if for example a pain pill makes them feel better, in charge or they simply like it, there is a good change addiction will be in their future.

Environment plays another important role in recovery. Just like a negative environment adds to chemical addiction, so a positive, well balanced, learning environment adds to the recovery process. An environment in which a person feels apart or connected acts as a barrier against drug abuse.

Sweat is available for talks complete with power points, videos and handouts for events, churches, civic organizations, or one on one to educate about the science of addiction recovery. You can reach her by calling Bethesda Recovery, 283-8580.