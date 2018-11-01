Castellanos leads WCHS to easy win at Thomson

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Writer

THOMSON — Head coach Jason Strickland expected his No. 4 ranked (Class AAAAA) Ware County Gators to get a tough test from the 10th ranked (Class AAAA) Thomson Bulldogs last Friday night in the Gators first road game of the 2020 season. And for the better part of the first half they did. After experiencing an uncharacteristically mistake-prone start, the Gators found themselves clinging to a 14-12 lead with just over a minute to play in the first half. But Ware County struck for a touchdown 14 seconds before the end of the half to make it 21-12 and the second half was a completely different story. The Gators finished the game by scoring 24 unanswered points over the final 24 minutes to rout the previously undefeated Bulldogs 45-12 and improve to 3-0. Thomson fell to 3-1. “We got a win on the road against a good team so we’ll take that anytime,” said head coach Jason Strickland. “But, we’ve obviously got to play a lot better than we did in the first quarter. I think a lot of it had to do with coming off a bye week.