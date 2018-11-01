Casondra Ruth Mahoney

BLACKSHEAR — After losing the love of her life, Casondra “Sandy” Mahoney, got her wings on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, and went to walk with her husband of 34 years, Gary Mahoney, in Heaven. She was 75 years old. Survivors include her three daughters, Rhonda Leland, California, Nancy (Rodney) Foster, Waycross, and Venus Thompson, Woodstock, Georgia; grandchildren, Darcy Anderson, Glenn Swann, and Kimberley Spahn, all of California, Latisha (Efrain) Benitez, Blackshear, Ben (Kristen) Smith, Homerville, Audrea Smith, Waycross, Larry “Buddy” Powell, Calhoun, Georgia, Jenica Lange, Pennsylvania, Maria (Brandon) Thompson, Blackshear, Brian Thompson, Blackshear, Jason Tyson, Woodstock; great-grandchildren, Vanessa Benitez, Kennesaw, Andrew Benitez, Gabriel “Bubba” Benitez and Adalynn Bullard, all of Blackshear, Kason Bullard, Blaine Smith and Nora Smith, all of Homerville, and Elijah Varnadore, of Waycross; her sister-in-law, Artis Haga, California; close friend, Merri Ingram, Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family received friends and held a celebration of life from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at the Mahoney home in Blackshear. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com