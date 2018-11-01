PATTERSON — Cary Wayne Colley, 45, of Patterson, passed away Friday evening, February 12, 2021, at his residence following a short illness. Born December 23, 1975, in Jesup, he was a son of Gary Wayne and June Reagon Colley. He lived all of his life in Pierce County and was a 1995 graduate of Pierce County High School. Colley was employed with Underground Pipeline Rehabilitation (UPR), Inc., in Patterson. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, but also attended Offerman Baptist Church. Colley was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Colley, his brother-in-law, Brian Ashley Thornton, maternal grandparents, Joe and Eula Murray, paternal grandparents, Ottis and Inez Colley, aunts and uncles, Diane and Junior Johnson, Shirel Colley and Joe Carmichael, and James Boatright. Survivors include his wife, Shelly Thornton Colley of Patterson; two children, Taylor Colley and Alivia Colley, both of Patterson; parents, Gary and June Colley of Patterson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willis “Bud” and Bonnie Sapp Thornton of Patterson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jammie and Joby Boatright of Patterson; nieces and nephews, Blake Colley of Byron, Georgia, Sheyenne Colley of Perry, Georgia, Daylon Colley, Bryer Boatright, Thorn Boatright, Ashley Thornton (wife Ashlie), all of Patterson, Callie Thornton of Blackshear, and Abbie Thornton of Waycross; great-nephews, Stetson Thornton and Maddox Thornton, both of Patterson, and Justin Thornton of Blackshear; aunts and uncles, Teraina and Jerrid Ragsdale, Tommy and Patsy Colley, and Edward and Carol Colley, all of Patterson; several great uncles and aunts; and many cousins and other relatives. A funeral was held Thursday, February 18, at Offerman Baptist Church with the Rev. James Lightsey officiating. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.