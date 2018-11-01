Carter praised as effective commissioner

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Waycross and Ware County residents are mourning the loss of one of their most supportive citizens Friday when the death of Ware County Commissioner Burton Carter was announced.

Carter had served on the county commission for one term and was looking forward to more years on the board.

Former Ware County Chairman Jimmy Brown broke into tears Monday morning as he spoke of the man who had been a close friend of him and his family for years.

“Commissioner Carter was a very good friend. I knew him for years and years,” said Brown. “He was an effective commissioner who had the good of Ware County at heart. He always listened to both sides before he made up his mind and rendered a decision.

“He was open, smart, very intelligent, knew construction like the back of his hand and we learned a lot because of his knowledge of the industry,” Brown said. “He was a precious saint of God and he’ll be sorely missed. He and my dad were best of friends and went to church together. He’s gone to receive his reward.”

Jonathan Daniell, Ware County Emergency Management Agency director, said Commissioner Carter was a staunch supporter of public safety and always had the good of the county’s employees and citizens at heart.