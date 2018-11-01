Carter optimistic on recovery

Congressman hopes for ‘V-shaped’ economic rebound By MYRA THRIFT Staff Writer Although the country has been devastated economically, socially and psychologically by the novel coronavirus, the good in people is showing through and creating a lot of optimism for the coming days and weeks. That’s the view of Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter. The House Representative for Georgia’s First District, said there are better days ahead and he has a strong faith the country and its people will get through the current challenge and come out bigger and better than ever.