Carrie Wainright Herrin Pearson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Carrie Edith Wainright Herrin Pearson, 92, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away early Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at Harbor Chase in Jacksonville after an extended illness. Born in Hickox, Mrs. Pearson’s parents were Jesse Bud and Janie Herrin Wainright. She also was preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years, Thomas Penn Herrin, her second husband of 11 years, Harry Pearson, and seven brothers and sisters. Mrs. Pearson was a homemaker and a member of Hickox Baptist Church. She loved farming on her family’s farm, worked at the Pierce County Stock Market, and sold insurance for Aflac. Mrs. Pearson was a gifted seamstress and a great cook who loved preparing meals for church functions, the sick, and people who were shut-in. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Norma Jean Herrin Butler (Dewayne) of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandchildren and their spouses, Kris Scott (Bob) of St. Johns, Florida, Karen Butler (Marshall), and Hope Sites (Jesse) all of Jacksonville; five greatgrandchildren, Emily Butler, Margaret Butler, and Kayla Sites all of Jacksonville; and Elizabeth Scott and Wilson Scott, both of St. Johns; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A funeral was held Thursday, May 13, at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Giddens officiating. Burial followed in New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bob Scott, Marshall Butler, Jesse Sites, Wilson Scott, Wain Crews, and Larry Johns. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.