Carrie Ann Lloyd

WAYCROSS — Carie Ann Lloyd, 28, passed away suddenly Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. Ms. Lloyd was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and a 2010 graduate of Ware County High School. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church. Ms. Lloyd was preceded in death by her father, Harry Herman Lloyd Jr. She is survived by her mother and stepdad, Loretta Dixon Gillis and James C. Gillis Jr.; four siblings, Miranda Lloyd of Waycross, Jared Gillis (Joella) of Waycross, Dalton Gillis of Waycross, and Brooke Gillis of Waycross; niece and nephews, Chan Gillis, Jordan Gillis, and Journey Gillis; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Kay Dixon of Waycross; paternal grandparents, J. Conway and Ann Gillis of Waycross; two uncles, Jimmy Dixon of Waycross, and Tot Gillis of Jacksonville, Florida; an aunt, Christy Witte (Steve) of Atlanta; four cousins, Jimmy Dixon, Austin Dixon, Jack Witte, and Amelia Witte. A funeral was held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery. The family received friends at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.