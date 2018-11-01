Mrs. Carolyn V. Jacobs, 71, passed away suddenly Monday, February 22, 2021, at Resolute Health Hospital New Braunfels in Texas. Mrs. Jacobs was born and raised in Hoboken but was currently residing in N e w Braunfels, Texas with her daughter. She graduated from Hoboken High School in 1967, which was the last graduating class at Hoboken. During her high school years, Mrs. Jacobs loved styling her friends and family’s hair which led her to Brunswick Beauty College where she graduated as a cosmetologist. After retiring from cosmetology, she worked for 10 years in social services, where her passion was her consumers she served. Mrs. Jacobs loved to have fun and dance and was known for her wit and contagious sense of humor. She also dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but her greatest love was for her Lord, Jesus Christ which she shared often. Mrs. Jacobs was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Emily Jacobs; her twin brothers, Roy and Ray Jacobs; and her great-grandson, Tripp Stipe. Mrs. Jacobs is survived by her children, Chris Jacobs (Melissa) of Augusta, Sean Hatchett (Carolina) of Neptune Beach, Fla., Marla Herrin (Eric) of Patterson, Mistie Harris of New Braunfels, Tex.; 10 grandchildren, Haley Cornelius (Jason), Jayda Jacobs, J.D. Hatchett, Tillman Braddy, Christine Stipe (Steven), Catherine Keen, Erica Jowers (Justin), Macie Herrin, Blake Burden, Hailey Burden; eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Cornelius, Jasper Cornelius, Shane Braddy, KatieDell Keen, Amelia Jowers, Tilly Rose Braddy, Harper Stipe, Ava Jowers; four siblings, Gene Jacobs of Jacksonville, Fla., Benny Jacobs of Hoboken, Char Jacobs of Waycross, Alec Jacobs (Lisa) of Hoboken; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to two of the charities that she supported, Animal Defense League (www.adltexas.org) or Volunteers in Medicine www.nbcm.org Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.