Carolyn Shifflett Perry

HIAWASSEE, Ga. — “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.” Psalm 116:15 Carolyn Shiflett Perry, of Hiawassee, Georgia, peacefully left this world and entered the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Carolyn was born on July 16, 1929, to the late Claude and Juanita Moak Shifflett and grew up in Rome, Georgia. Carolyn attended Rome Girls High, Shorter College (organ major), and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where she received her Associate’s Degree in Church Music (double major in voice and organ/piano) and met her beloved husband, the late Rev. James Howell Perry, of Louisburg, N.C. Carolyn spent her life alongside her husband serving in various Southern Baptist churches including, FBC Donaldsonville, FBC Cartersville, and Fortified Hills Baptist Church in Smyrna, Georgia. While spending most of her time raising three wonderful and talented children, she found time to teach piano lessons, play piano and organ, direct choirs, sing solos, and serve in all other aspects of church ministry. The Rev. Perry and Carolyn spent their lives serving others and sharing the love of Jesus. Carolyn was a precious, gentle lady who loved the Lord and her family and was loved by so many people. During her years at Baptist Village in Waycross, she was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include son, James Howell Perry Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Blackshear; daughter, Nita Perry Burge, of Hiawassee; and son, the Rev. J. Mark Perry, and his wife, Suzanne, of Powder Springs, Georgia; grandchildren, Bryan Patterson, of Marietta, Georgia, Alex Perry, of Athens, Georgia, Sarah Perry Tatum and husband, Brent, of Waycross, Andrew Perry and wife, Mary, of Rossville, Georgia, Jim Perry and wife, Ashley, of Baxley, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Isabelle Tatum, Gibson Perry, and the late Camp Tatum. A graveside service to honor Mrs. Perry was held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Sunset Memory Gardens in Cartersville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worship and Music Ministry, Georgia Baptist Mission Board, Attention: Mary Margaret Willis, 6405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, Georgia, 30097. Arrangements were entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Hiawassee. Sympathy may be expressed at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.