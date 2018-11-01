BLACKSHEAR — Carolyn Fox, 80, of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon, August 28, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Medical Center in Brunswick after a brief illness. She was born in Fargo, Georgia, to the late John Jordan and Verda Mae Lofton Jordan. At an early age, she moved to Waycross where she would live before settling in Blackshear. She was co-owner and operator of Fox Sign Company and attended Brooks United Methodist Church. Mrs. Fox enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved her dog, Zoey. Along with parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Cameron Peacock, and four siblings, Jeanette Whigham, Mary Fagge, Ann Chambers, and Thelma Howard. Mrs. Fox is survived by her husband, Warren Fox, of Blackshear; two daughters, Donna O’Berry, of Waycross, Debra Peacock, of Brantley County; four grandchildren, Amy Smith, Jennifer O’Berry, Jessica Peacock, Jaimie Peacock; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Louise Wilson, of Lantana, Florida; one brother, Charles Jordan, of Hahira, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.