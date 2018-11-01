WAYCROSS — Carolyn Beasley Peavy, 93, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness. She was born in TyTy, Ga., to the late William B. Beasley Sr. and Bernice Helen Ford Beasley. She graduated from Waycross High School and later from the University of Georgia with a degree in Sociology. Following college, she worked as a social worker with the Department of Family and Children Services until she married her husband, James Edwin Peavy. She was an outstanding member and past president of the Green Thumb Garden Club in Waycross and several bridge game clubs. Mrs. Peavy was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church where she taught Children’s Sunday School for more than 40 years. She also served on the flower committee, bereavement committee, and various other ones as well. In 1988, she was awarded Mother of the Year at First Baptist Church. Mrs. Thornton led a community outreach ministry at the Ware State Prison and several nursing homes in the area. Although she adored her family, her main focus in life was serving God. Everyone who knew her would tell you she never made an unkind remark about anyone. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thornton also was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Judge James Edwin Peavy, her stepmother, Wilma Cody Beasley, and a halfsister, Sandra Beasley Conely. She is survived by her son, James Edwin Peavy Jr. (Caron) of St. Marys; a daughter, Julie Peavy Hopkins (Joe) of Folkston; two grandchildren, Alva Joseph Hopkins