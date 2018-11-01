WAYCROSS — Carolyn Altman Lucas, 77, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health. Mrs. Lucas was a native of Brantley County and lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a 1961 graduate of Hoboken High School. Mrs. Lucas was formerly employed by Swisher Cigar and was a retired insurance salesperson with State Farm. She enjoyed running, playing bingo, and working in her flower garden and yard. Mrs. Lucas was the daughter of Cyrus Altman and Gertrude “Gertie” Carter Altman. Carol also was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll “Tommy” Lucas; her siblings, Harold Altman (Kola), Hilton Altman, Bennie Altman (June), Sallie Scheer (George), Ralph Altman (Des), Reecy Altman (BJ), Margaret Faye Altman, Jeanette Altman Griffin, Wayne Altman, and Gibson Altman. Mrs. Lucas is survived by a daughter, Sandra Currie, of Blackshear; two sons, William Alton Currie of Waycross, and Craig Lucas, of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Jennifer Carter of Axson, Marie Barrett of Blackshear, Amie Currie of Houma, La., Drew Currie (Nikki), Guyton, Ga., Matthew Lucas, of Hoboken, Ga., and Journey Jewell, of Waycross; 11 great-grandchildren, Savannah Bell (Michael), Derrick Carter, Mikayla Vinning, Natalie Barrett, Bailey Barrett, Ashton Wilson, Ian McMillan, Jordin McDonald, Lily Currie, Liam Currie, Bodie Sagona; a great-great-grandchild, Michael Bell III; her siblings, Linda Hickox (Freddie), of Waycross, Dewitt Altman (Meridith), Etowah, Tenn., Cecil Altman (Helen), of Sautee, Ga., and Gilbert Altman, of Nahunta; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held at 11 a.m., Friday at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.