WAYCROSS — Carol Simmons, 56, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health following a brief illness. She was born in Lake Worth, Florida, but had lived in Waycross for many years. Ms. Simmons was a hay farmer with her grandfather for many years and was a member of the Church of Christ on City Blvd. in Waycross. Carol leaves behind 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson who affectionately called her “Nannie.” Carol had a very close relationship with her grandson, Elijah Butts. She was a jack-of-all-trades and a very hardworking woman. If something broke, she could often figure out how to fix it all on her own. She was even her own mechanic. She could fix anything from changing a flat tire to filing taxes. She was a quick study and could crunch numbers like nobody’s business. She could complete crosswords, word searches, and even answer the really hard questions on Jeopardy. She also was quite savvy when it came to surfing the world wide web. The FBI didn’t hold a candle to Carol’s ability to access information. If it could be found, Carol could find it! She loved anything and everything that was the color purple. She also loved to keep lots of pictures of her family. Just like her siblings, mother, and grandparents, Carol was strong, hardheaded, and loud. Nobody needed a microphone to hear what she had to say! From that big mouth of hers, came the best belly laugh. When something was really funny, Carol would laugh the biggest, loudest laugh that was recognizable to her loved ones. Most of all, Carol was dedicated to her children and was always there for them at a moment’s notice. Her love for her family, particularly her children was unconditional. She gave of herself unselfishly. She will be most remembered for her heart of gold, and how she would always go above and beyond for those around her. Carol would often go without if it meant that she could help someone else in need. Carol will never know how much she meant to so many especially to those who loved her the most. Mrs. Simmons was the daughter of the late Charles E. Durr. She also was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Butts, two brothers, “Little” Guy Blakely Jr. and Danny Charles “Bubba” Durr, and by her grandparents, Tex and Lou Case, her husband, Herbert “Hub” Rowell. She is survived by six children, Michelle Padgett (B.J.), of Hoboken, Casey Butts, of Hoboken, Mandi Wright, of Patterson, Caitlin Hendrix (Zet), of Macon, Georgia, Austin Durr, of Hoboken, and Nicholas Mills (Kirsten), of Waycross; 10 grandchildren, Makayla, Layla, Jayla, Jeremy, James, Jarren, Nathan, Zakiyah, Elijah, and Alexander; one greatgrandchild, Jesus; her mother and father, Shirley and Junior Oliver, of Hoboken; her stepmother, Kelli Durr, of Live Oak, Florida; and two siblings, Sherry Melton, of Hoboken, and Kyle Durr (Heather), of Live Oak, Florida. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family began receiving friends at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Sunday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.