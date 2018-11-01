Carol Lee Deal Cioffi

ATLANTA — Carol Lee Dill Cioffi, devoted daughter and beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Emory Decatur Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Mrs. Cioffi was born June 8, 1948 in Waycross to adoring parents Carolyn Harrell Dill and Howard E. Dill. Mrs. Cioffi held fond memories of her childhood in Waycross. She graduated from Waycross High School and Georgia Medical College. Mrs. Cioffi went on to work as a radiological technician at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, where she met Russ Cioffi, M.D. The Cioffis married and enjoyed a loving union of 34 years. Mrs. Cioffi was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and a proud supporter of the University of Georgia Bulldog Club. She valued the company of family and friends and the simple pleasures of tropicana roses from her garden, time at the beach and UGA football. Go Dawgs! Mrs. Cioffi was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son Jim Cioffi and his wife, Brenda Khan of Atlanta, and daughter, Tara Renault and her husband, Marc, of Carlisle, Pa.; five grandchildren, Wyatt, Garrett and Mariella Cioffi and Olivia and Atticus Renault; sisterin- law, Marianne Siegal; and nephew Fred Bolacci of Casey Key, Fla.; cousins, Judy Kennedy Becker (husband, David) of Ketchum, Idaho, Janice Barringer Griner (husband, Rick) of New York City and Red Hook, N.Y.; Connie Smith (husband, Bryan), Danny Harrell, George Alexander (wife, Candee), Paul Alexander (wife, Princelle) of Melbourne, Fla.; and other relatives. Mrs. Cioffi’s many friends include her Waycross “Beach Babes” Malinda Blackshaw, Marcia Kilmark, Caroline Knox, Julie McCranie and Charlotte Williams, as well as Rick and Judy Vorndran, Luz Zapata, and Shawn Perkins of Atlanta, and Annie White of Waycross. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 18, at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross. Loved ones may also participate by watching a live stream broadcast of the service posted to the link in her obituary on the Miles-Odum Funeral Home website. Memorial contributions may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church of Atlanta or the charity of your choice. Sympathy may also be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.