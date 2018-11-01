WAYCROSS — Carol Judith “Judy” Cox Wylie, 79, died Monday night, August 10, 2020, at Spanish Oak Retreat in Savannah after an extended illness. She was born and raised in Garden City, Kansas, but she moved to Waycross in 1971. Judy worked in the medical field for 20 years. Following her retirement, she opened her own gift shop called Family Affair Crafts which sold painted artwork and furniture. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Dean Cox and Agnes Caldwell Cox, her husband, Robert William “Bob” Wylie, and her daughter, Robin DeAnn Wylie. Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Haywood (James), of Kansas City, Missouri; one son, Robert Dean Wylie (Kevin Wiehrs), of Savannah; grandchildren; and one brother, Jerald Cox, of Seneca, Missouri. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.