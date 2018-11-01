WAYCROSS — Mrs. Carol Fales Gunter, 82, died Monday morning, June 21, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Gunter was a native and lived most of her life in Waycross having graduated from Wacona High School. She retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier, and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. Gunter enjoyed reading, cooking, painting shirts, and collecting recipe books. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Clinton Fales and Martha Smith Fales; first husband, Bill Baker; second husband, Lester Martin “L.M.” Gunter, Jr.; one son, Bryan A. Baker; and her siblings. Survivors include her children, Cami Baker, Debbie Gunter Flowers, Penny Gunter Edenfield (Denny), and Tammy Gunter; grandchildren, Hailey Lesmerises, Dr. Krystal Brigman (Kevin), Mitzi Bullock (Josh), and Ashley Horner (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Kadence Brigman, Preston Brigman, Cleyburn Bullock, Madison Bullock, Quinn Abel, Brantley Abel, Claire Horner, and Courtney Harwood; and numerous nieces, nephews, special friends at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mrs. Gunter’s Sunday School Class and the Grace Group at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church served as honorary pallbearers. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.