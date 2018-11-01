BLACKSHEAR — Carol Davis Griffin, 74, of Blackshear passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, June 14, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Lakeland, Ga.. Mrs. Griffin was born in Waycross to the late Jesse Willard and Blanche McKenneth Davis. She was a 1965 graduate of Manor High School. Mrs. Griffin worked in retail management and retired from Walmart after many years of service. For the last 14 years, she has been a caregiver for her husband of 55 years. Mrs. Griffin was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She was truly an artist and able to craft anything with her hands. She was the master of creating beautiful crochet pieces, wreaths, and dolls. During her breast cancer battle, Mrs. Griffin began crocheting homemade breast prostheses for women who had undergone mastectomies. Her greatest joy in life was her three daughters and three grandkids. Mrs. Griffin was so proud of all of their accomplishments, was their biggest cheerleader, and lived for moments they could all be together. She was the best Nana to her grandkids and loved them with her entire being. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Talmadge A. Griffin of Blackshear; three daughters, Amanda Griffin Thrift (husband Jeffrey) of Lakeland, Linda Griffin of Savannah and Brenda Bibee (husband Jason) of Bluffton, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Jackson Matthew Bibee, Brooke McKennah Bibee, and Ian Carter Berry; one brother (who hung the moon), Wayne Davis of Kingsland; two sisters, Ann Eason of Waycross and Marie Giberson of Auburndale, Florida; a special sister-in-law who is really a sister, Becky Bolden of Blackshear and her daughters Samantha Bennett and Tracy Reid; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. During her time fighting metastatic breast cancer, many angels on earth stepped forward to help with her care including Becky Bolden, Lea Bennett Singletary, Dede Tiner Burnbeck, Tisha Baker, Michelle Wilson, Patty Jernigan, and Jesse Weaver. Mrs. Griffin was so thankful for them and loved each and every one of them. A funeral was held Saturday, June 19, at the Miles- Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.