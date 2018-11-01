DOUGLAS — Carlos “Buddy” Milton Lee Sr., 90, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence in Douglas following an extended illness. Lee was born in Way- cross and lived most of his life there before moving to Douglas 26 years ago. He was a retired Battalion Chief with the Waycross Fire Department and a member of Second Baptist Church. Lee also served in the United States Navy. Lee was a son of the late Edward Lee and Beatrice Lee Lee. He also was preceded in death by a son, Carlos M. Lee Jr., and a sister, Peggy Joyce Lee. Lee is survived by his wife, Glenda R. Lee, of Douglas; six children, Oma Jean Barnett (Steve), of Plant City, Florida, Cecilia Lynn Crosby (Mike), of Blackshear, Michael Ed- ward Lee (Darlene), of Calhoun, Georgia, Robert James Lee, of Blackshear, Timothy F. Lee (Bridget), of Brunswick, and Terry Scott Lee (Shenise), of Douglas; three stepchildren, Janice Marie Hatfield (the late Dan), of Douglas, Kim Amos (Jack), of Waycross, and Gary E. Vickers (Donna), of Douglas; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two siblings, Frankie B. Cooper, of Del Ray Beach, Florida, and Walter Kelly Lee (Ruth), of Elberton, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 25, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.