WAYCROSS — Carl Steven "Steve" Dykes, 68 of Waycross, passed away Monday afternoon, January 25, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness. Born in Waycross, his parents are Betty Lou Crews Davis of Atkinson and the late James Carl Dykes. Dykes was a shop manager for D & D Decorators and a member of Nahunta First Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching NASCAR, old Westerns, and the Univerity of Georgia Bulldogs. Dykes also loved going out to eat with his wife and playing cards. Survivors include his wife, Diane Dykes of Waycross; four sons and daughters-in-law, Ben Thomas of Hickox, Daniel Thomas (Kristy) of Hickox, Matthew Dykes of Waynesville and Justin Dykes (Leighanne) of Waycross; four stepchildren, Phillip Ebersole (Stephanie) of Blackshear, Christopher Ebersole (Sarah), Matthew Ebersole (Tiffany) and Ashely Taft (Michael) all of Waycross; 18 grandchildren; his mother, Betty Davis of Atkinson; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Cary Dykes of Atkinson, Roger Dykes (Serena) of Brunswick, Joey Dykes of Atkinson and Walt Dykes (Tina) of Atkinson; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. A graveside service was held Friday morning, January 29, 2021, at Rob Lewis Cemetery with Rev. Randy Carson officiating. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.