Car Vaults Off Road; One Hurt

A Waycross woman was injured when she fell asleep at the wheel of her vehicle early Friday, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway, vault end-over-end, strike a culvert and go airborne, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Caitlyn Isabella Timmerman, 22, of the 300 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane, was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of back injury and scratches on her thighs, said Royal.

Driving a 2017 Chevrolet Spark, Timmerman was southbound on Anita Street just north of Wadley Road when she dozed off behind the wheel. Royal said the vehicle ran off the roadway, hit a culvert, jumped over Wadley Road and began to overturn end-over-end, coming to rest in a wooded area near the intersection.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries while the vehicle was heavily damaged by the crash.

Ware County Deputy Dakota York investigated the 5:23 a.m. crash.