Capt. Theodore O. Atwood Jr.

UNDATED — Captain Theodore O. Atwood Jr., CHC, USN (retired), died Sunday, May 23, 2021, following a long illness after a fall in his driveway. A native of Augusta, Ga., Capt. Atwood commenced his naval service on October 8, 1953, as a member of Surface Division 6-8, USNR. He was subsequently ordered to active duty on the USS Randolph (CVA 15) and was released to inactive duty as a Third Class Machinist Mate after completing two years of service. Capt. Atwood received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia in 1960 and his Master of Divinity from the Church Divinity School of the Pacific, Berkeley, Cal. in 1963. He was commissioned May 2, 1961, as Ensign in the Theological Education Program. Following ordination in the Ministry of the Episcopal Church, Capt. Atwood served as Curate, Vicar, and Rector of Episcopal congregations in Georgia for five and one-half years. He returned to active duty in January 1969 with the objective of serving in Vietnam. His post-Vietnam assignments were Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C.; Destroyer Squadron 23; Naval Regional Medical Center, San Diego, Cal.; and the Senior Course for Naval Chaplains, Naval Education & Training Center, Newport, R.I. Following completion of his studies in June 1978, Capt. Atwood was ordered to duty with the First Marine Aircraft Wing, Fleet Marine Force; First Force Service Support Group, Fleet Marine Force; and Commander Naval Surface Force Pacific, where he was assigned as Officer in Charge, Dependents Assistance Board. Capt. Atwood’s decorations include Legion of Merit Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V”, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Naval Occupation Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Citation and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with two stars. Capt. Atwood retired from active naval service on July 1, 1989. He served as Assistant to the Rector, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in San Diego until September 1993, and a non-stipendiary Staff Assistant to the Honorable Bill Lowery, United States House of Representatives, 41st Congressional District of California, 1989- 1992. From September 1993 to April 1994, he served as Assistant to the Rector, St. Alban’s, El Cajon, Cal. Capt. Atwood became the Rector of Christ Church, Augusta, Ga., on May 1, 1994, and continued in that position until his April 1, 2003 retirement. Following his retirement, Capt. Atwood served as the Interim Rector of St. Michael’s, Waynesboro, Ga., from December 14 until April 15, 2005. He assumed duties as the Vicar of Holy Cross Church, Carlsbad in November 2006 until he retired in June 2010. Capt. Atwood was divorced and is survived by his sister, Anne Petrey, daughters Marzi Gerad and Cathi Voels, along with six grandchildren. We often called my dad the unofficial Mayor of San Carlos — everywhere he went someone knew him, he had the best manners, and that Southern charm lasted throughout his lifetime. Capt. Atwood loved the Georgia Bulldogs and his favorite color was red, including his red Prius where he could be spotted from a mile away! He had lots of friends and touched many lives throughout his ministry. His neighbors on El Banquero were his extended family and they all looked after him. Anyone who would like to leave a memory, picture, comment about Ted please log onto legacy.com. The funeral will be held at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in San Diego in June. Donations in Capt. Atwood memory can be made at woundedwarriorproject.org.