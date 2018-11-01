TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Calvin Pickard Ogburn, 85, died on November 15, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. Born June 9, 1935, he grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and attended Oak Ridge Military Institute, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Guilford College. He began his career in Winston-Salem with the federally funded Urban Renewal program. He lived in Waycross from 1963 until 1970 redeveloping an area around Tebeau Street. He continued housing and redevelopment work in Tallahassee, Florida, until he retired in 2013. He was predeceased by his parents, Calvin and Marie Ogburn, his stepmother, Ruth Thornton Ogburn, his son, Gordon, his stepbrother, Tom Thornton, and his stepsister, Milly Philo. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lou; his daughter, Ruth; and stepsister, Elisabeth Thornton. The service will be streamed on the Bevis Funeral Home, Tallahassee website after Wednesday, November 25. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tallahassee Museum of History and Natural Science, 3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, Florida, 32310, or the Northside Kiwanis Club, c/o Diane Reagans, 4304 Amber Valley Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32312.