WAYCROSS — Caden Lee Musgrove, 12, of Waycross died Thursday evening, March 4, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health. He was born April 22, 2008, in Brunswick, Georgia to Chris and Tasha Musgrove. Caden was a 7th-grade student at Ware County Middle School, where he was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. He was recently awarded the 7th Grade District winner of the Young Georgia Author’s Writing Contest. Caden was a member of the football, basketball, wrestling, and baseball teams. Ware County Middle appropriately said, “Caden Musgrove fit the motto that, it’s not the size of the Gator in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the Gator. His drive to succeed in the classroom and on the field will always live on.” He loved his sports, but he really loved to fish. He often documented his fishing adventures on YouTube. He will forever be remembered for his infectious personality and smile that was a blessing to everyone he came in contact with. Caden is survived by his parents, Chris and Tasha Musgrove of Waycross, his sister, Madelyn Musgrove of Waycross, his paternal grandparents, Eddie and Barbara Musgrove of Waresboro, his maternal grandfather, Larry O. Barber of Waycross, his maternal grandmother, Mildred Addy of Kingsland, Georgia, his uncle and aunts, Jeremy Musgrove and his wife Stacie of Waycross, Tiffany Musgrove of Waresboro, Miranda Barber of Littleton, Colorado, his cousins, JulieAnne Hood and her husband Corey, Clarissa Musgrove, Emma Musgrove, Ella Musgrove and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 8, in Memorial Stadium. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Caden lie in state in Memorial Stadium beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.