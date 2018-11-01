Burglars Strike While Victim Out Of Town

A Ware County Sheriff’s Department detective has been assigned to investigate a reported burglary at a residential area in the 4100 block of Albany Avenue that occurred some time during the last few days, said Capt. Neil Skerratt.

The burglary was reported to Ware deputies on Thursday evening. Skerratt said the owner returned from a trip out of town and discovered that during the past week a Generac generator, a Troy-Built riding lawn mower and other properties had been stolen.

“We do have a lead and that case has been assigned to a detective,” said Skerratt.