Bumper blueberry crop

Picking, packing underway for juicy fruit

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

In recent years, blueberry farmers were at the mercy of sudden late hard freezes, thunderstorms packing a punch with pounding hail, and too much water to allow the berries in the fields to be harvested.

Many of them have suffered severe losses at the time when they should be raking in the ripened berries and bringing home the profits for a year of hard work. This year is different.

There have been no sudden late freezes, no severe weather, and no hard rainstorms that wasted a good crop of berries.

David Lake, along with sons, Weston and Dillon, owners of Southern Blue Packing, began picking berries Friday, April 16, and on Saturday, April 17, cranked up their packing plant and began carting boxes of ripened berries off to market. The fields were planted in 2000 and in 2005, the Lakes opened their processing plant.