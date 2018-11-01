VALDOSTA — Bruce Delk, 89, of Homerville,, peacefully passed away in the early hours of May 9, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta with his wife of 55 years and his surviving three children at his bedside. Delk came into this world December 1, 1930 as the strong, 12-pound, first-born child of George Flem Delk and Fannie Vining Delk in Homerville. He was named after the doctor and had no middle name. Delk had a mischievous personality, a sharp wit, and could be pretty humorous throughout his life. Although he had little formal education, he was very smart in ways that surpassed a college education. Some of the various occupations that enabled Delk to broaden his experiences were farming, working tobacco in Canada, helping to build the Louisiana oil pipeline, cutting cross ties during the early days of the Okefenokee Swamp, bridge building, pulp wooding, and even working as a police officer. Delk’s last employment was at Standard Container in Homerville, from where his wife retired. Delk had several interests. He enjoyed farming and was a frequent winner of the “largest watermelon” contest. He was a great mechanic, although that was not his profession. He once used his shoestring to fix a tie rod to be able to drive the car home. Delk was really good at working with his hands. He and his wife were known for the delicious grapes they grew and sold from their house. In his grapes, and in everything else, he was fastidious about cleanliness and neatness. His tools were never out of place; his clothes, vehicles, and home were always immaculate. Delk was a bluegrass music fan before bluegrass was “cool.” And, until his health prevented it, he loved to go fishing. Delk would take his elderly neighbor, Mr. Tally, to enjoy the day or go lend support for another neighbor’s, Jody Steedley, scuba diving. Being out in nature was a favorite pastime. Delk also kept up with the news, and could easily and intelligently converse with anyone about U.S. and worldwide politics. Besides his parents, Delk was preceded in death by his first wife, Lourania Wright Delk, his sister, Myrtle Delk Moore Adams, a son, Roy George Delk, and a daughter, Sherrie Delk Corbitt. He is survived by his devoted wife, Edith Nell Cason Delk; a son, Gary Delk (Linda) of Cogdell; a daughter, Donna Sue Naramore (Wayne) of Blakely, a daughter, Pamela Farr (George) of Blackshear; 14 grandchildren, 27 greatgrandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A viewing and visitation will be held today (Wednesday, May 13) at 10 a.m., at Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville, with a service at 11 a.m. A video tribute can also be viewed on the funeral home’s website.