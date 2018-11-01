HOMERVILLE — Bruce Delk, 89, of Homerville, Georgia, peacefully passed away in the early hours of May 9, 2020, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Georgia, with his wife of 55 years and his surviving three children at his bedside. Delk came into this world on December 1, 1930, as the strong, 12-pound, first-born child of George Flem Delk and Fannie Vining Delk in Homerville. He was named after the doctor and had no middle name. Delk had a mischievous personality, a sharp wit, and could be pretty humorous throughout his life. Although he had little formal education, Delk was very smart in ways that surpassed a college education. Some of the various occupations that enabled Delk to broaden his experiences were: farming, working tobacco in Canada, helping to build the Louisiana oil pipeline, cutting cross ties during the early days of the Okefenokee Swamp, bridge building, pulp wooding, and even working as a police officer. Delk’s last employment was at Standard Container in Homerville, from where his wife retired. Delk had several interests. He enjoyed farming and was a frequent winner of the “largest watermelon” contest. Delk was a great mechanic, although that was not his profession. He once used his shoestring to fix a tie rod to be able to drive the car home. Bruce was really good at working with his hands. Delk and his wife were known for the delicious grapes they grew and sold from their house. In his grapes, and in everything else, he was fastidious about cleanliness and neatness. His tools were never out of place; his clothes, vehicles, and homes were always immaculate. Delk was a bluegrass music fan before bluegrass was “cool.” And, until his health prevented it, he loved to go fishing. He’d take his elderly neighbor, Mr. Tally, to enjoy the day or go lend support for another neighbor’s, Jody Steedley, scuba diving. Being out in nature was a favorite pastime. Delk also kept up with the news, and could easily and intelligently converse with anyone about U.S. and worldwide politics. Besides his parents, Delk was preceded in death by his first wife, Lourania Wright Delk; his sister, Myrtle Delk Moore Adams; a son, Roy George Delk; and a daughter, Sherrie Delk Corbitt. Delk is survived by his devoted wife, Edith Nell Cason Delk; a son, Gary Delk (Linda), of Cogdell; a daughter, Donna Sue Naramore (Wayne), of Blakely; a daughter, Pamela Farr (George), of Blackshear; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leola Delk Hanson, Panama City, Florida, and Mary Nelk Nobles, St. Stephen, S.C.; a brother, Paul L. Delk, Panama City, Florida. A graveside service was held Wednesday, May 13, at Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville. Officiating was Jody Steedley and the Rev. David Johnson. Berrien Sutton and group sang, “Amazing Grace,” “I’ll Fly Away,” and “Midnight Cry.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bruce Delk, to Trinity Baptist Church, 261 Woodlake Drive, Homerville, Georgia. A video tribute of Mr. Delk is available for viewing by visiting roundtreefuneralhome.net. Roundtree Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.