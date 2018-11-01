Brooklyn Rose McNair

BLACKSHEAR — Mrs. Brooklyn Rose Beverley Mc-Nair, 29, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Savannah, following an extended illness. Mrs. McNair was a 2010 graduate of Clinch County High School and a member of Place of Blessings Church of God in Argyle. She also was an LPN with St. Illa Center in Waycross. Mrs. Mc-Nair was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Frank Keith; and her mother-in-law, Diane Mc-Nair. She is survived by her husband, Herk McNair of Blackshear; her son, Zayden Deyon McNair of Blackshear; her mother, Terri Keith Beverley of Waycross; her father, James Beverley of Patterson; a brother, Russell James Beverley of Manor; a sister, Katelin Marie Vince (husband Brandon) of Homerville; paternal grandparents, James Franklin Beverley, Jr. and Alice Marie Beverley; and maternal grandmother, Rosa Lee Duboise. A graveside service was held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.