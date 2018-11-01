WAYCROSS — Brenda Rewis Jarrard, 70, passed away Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Mrs. Jarrard was born in Homerville, Ga. to the late Jake Rewis and Lorene Dukes Godwin. She retired from Champion-International as an administrative assistant and attended Emerson Park Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jarrard also was preceded in death by her stepmother, Doris Rewis, her step-father, J.C. Godwin, stepson, Wayne Jarrard, and husband, Herbert Jarrard. She is survived by two children, Cory Jarrard (Kristie) of Waycross and Lori Jarrard (Thomas Harris) of Waycross; three grandchildren, Hunter Forsyth, Lexi Bond, and Chaz Jarrard; three stepchildren, Nicki Jarrard (Sonya) of Waycross, Dale Jarrard of Waycross, and Curtis Jarrard (Toni) of Waycross; numerous stepgrandchildren; and a stepbrother, Mike Godwin (Kay) of Blackshear. A memorial service was held Friday, June 4, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.