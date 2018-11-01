Boy Said He Would ‘Blow Up’ Pierce Co. Middle

BLACKSHEAR — A 13-year-old boy who attends Pierce County Middle School was arrested Tuesday and charged with making terroristic threats and acts after he declared digitally that he would “blow up the school” and would carry an AK-47 to school, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

“The threat was made on X-Box live and the software company intercepted the threat,” said Wright. “They contacted the FBI and they substantiated that he made the threat but that he had no equipment to cause any harm to anyone.”

Wright said the teen was initially held by juvenile authorities but has been released. He has been suspended from school pending a follow-up investigation, he said.

“He made the threats in anger during the playing of an internet game,” said Wright.

Wright said everything uncovered during the investigation so far indicates the boy is a good student who makes good grades.

“He just made a poor decision,” Wright said.