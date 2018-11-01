Boy, 13, Hits Car With Rock

A 13-year-old boy was charged with criminal damage to property Wednesday after a motorist’s car was hit by a thrown rock west of Waycross.

The man was driving a Honda Civic on Carswell Avenue near the intersection with Oceanbreeze Circle at 6:51 p.m. when a rock bounced off his hood onto his windshield, Sheriff Randy Royal said. He said the man circled back and saw a child in the 200 block of Oceanbreeze Circle gathering more rocks.

Ware County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ethan Murray responded to the man’s report and found the 13-year-old boy and spoke with his guardian, his grandmother.

Royal said the boy was charged with criminal damage to property and referred to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The RYDC remanded him back to his grandmother’s custody while awaiting case adjudication in the juvenile court system.