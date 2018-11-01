DIXIE UNION — Bonita Dawn Steverson Bond, 60, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health. She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County having graduated from Ware County High School in 1977. Bonita was formerly employed as a pharmacy technician for Batten’s Pharmacy. She was also a member of Haywood Baptist Church. Bonita was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Steverson and Fosteen Jordan Steverson. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Randall “Randy” Bond, of Dixie Union; two children, Randa Dawn Ashberry (Kevin), of Dixie Union, and Dustin Randall Bond (Amber), of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Joey Williams, Hunter Forsyth, Alexis Bond, Ericka Bond, Riley Ruis, and Emily Bryan; one sister, Marina Reynolds, of Glennville, Georgia; one brother, Shad Steverson, of Dixie Union; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.