Body Is Discovered Near Douglas Store

DOUGLAS — A body was found in a wooden area off of Highway 221 behind the Walmart store in Douglas Thursday, according to Coffee County Coroner Brandon Musgrove.

The body of an unidentified adult was found around 5:40 p.m. by a citizen, Musgrove said. It appeared to have been there for several days, he said.

Musgrove would not divulge the gender and also would discuss only scant details, saying lawmen are investigating the case.

“This is an active investigation and officials are working to identify the body,” said Musgrove.

The body was being transported to a Georgia State Crime Lab for autopsy as of Friday morning, Musgrove said.

No further information was available on Friday from officials.

Man Threatens City Employees, Police

Waycross police arrested a Dogwood Drive man Thursday after he made threats to city engineering department employees on the job and then threatened police with a knife when they arrived at his home, said Detective Sgt. Teresa Grant of the Criminal Investigations Unit.

The three employees merely parked city vehicles on the street in front of the house of Malcolm Zabad Washington, 43, in the 1000 block of Dogwood Drive and he went into the street to confront and threaten them.

Police were called and Washington was taken into custody and charged with possession of several firearms by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and terroristic threats and acts, said Grant.

“Officers responded to the Dogwood Drive house at 10 a.m. and made contact with the man,” said Grant. “They tried to reason with him and he re-entered the house and came at the officers with a knife.”

After he was taken into custody, police obtained a search warrant for his house and discovered multiple firearms and much ammunition, a large quantity of white powder cocaine and several knives.

Washington was booked into the Ware County jail, said Grant.