WAYCROSS — Bobby Loran Harnage, 77, of Waycross, formerly of Tifton, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Satilla Hospice House in Waycross. His funeral was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 6, in the Chapel of Bowen – Donaldson Home for Funerals with the Rev. Bill McCullar officiating. Mr. Harnage was laid to rest at Tift Memorial Gardens. Xavis Billington, Gregory Walker, Brad Brooks, Steven Harnage, Joey Joyce, and Brian Sealy served as pallbearers. Born February 10, 1943, in Tifton, Mr. Harnage was the son of the late James Loran Harnage and Lolla Doris Revels Harnage. He also was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda “Sue” Coker Harnage. Before retiring, he was a truck driver for 38 years and he attended Hosanna Church in Waycross. He also served in the Georgia National Guard. Mr. Harnage is survived by his wife, Patricia Wood Harnage, of Waycross; three sons, ”Bobby” Maurel Harnage and his fiancee Joan Gunter, David Harnage, all of Tifton, and Dana Harnage, of Bennettsville, South Carolina; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cindy Black, Karen, and Randy Brooks and Sharon Harnage and Bulmara Moreno, all of Tifton; four stepdaughters, Cindy Hampton and her husband Ray, Teri Lee and Shonda Braddock, all of Waycross, and Tammy Ragsdale, of Douglas; three sisters, Regina Harnage, Geneva Harnage, and Levenia “Binky” Harnage, all of Tifton; 17 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Condolences may be offered to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowendonaldson.com. The Harnage family was served with care by Bowen- Donaldson Home for Funerals.