Boat Motor Buy Ends In Burglary Arrest

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

An honest man with a conscience made the right decision about returning property taken from a residence in the 2700 block of Gilmore Street Wednesday after reading about the theft in the Waycross Journal-Herald, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

A burglary and a major theft of property at two houses on Gilmore Street, one where several guns were stolen and another where an expensive boat motor was stolen, was reported in a recent J-H edition.

After reading the crime news account in the paper and realizing what he had already suspected — that he had purchased a “hot” boat motor for a ridiculously low price — the man returned the motor to the rightful owner. And then he called the Ware County Sheriff’s Office to report the man he had purchased the motor from, Royal said.

After an investigation by Detective Clay Carter, an arrest warrant was obtained and the suspect was picked up, Royal said.

Ryan Lamar Pittman, 26, of the 2700 block of Gilmore Street, was taken into custody Wednesday by Detective Carter, along with Detective Freddy Henderson and Capt. Neil Skerratt, who arrived at his residence and placed him under arrest without incident, the sheriff said.

Pittman is charged with felony theft and burglary, Royal said. He was scheduled to appear before a magistrate this morning. The sheriff said he also was charged with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

“This witness statement was particularly helpful. He was a private citizen who had purchased the motor from Pittman, not knowing that it was stolen,” Royal said. “Later in the evening he read the police report in the Journal-Herald and realized he had purchased the motor reported stolen. He made a call or two and determined whose motor it was and determined where the residence was. He took the boat motor to the victim of the crime and returned it. He apologized to the man for purchasing his stolen motor.”

The sheriff said the man then called the sheriff’s department and relayed that he had returned the man’s property.

“He unwittingly became another victim,” Royal said. “We’ve been able to find and return most of the stolen property. We are so thankful for this man’s honesty and for taking action like he did. It helped us to capture the person responsible.”