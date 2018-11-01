Board only mulling vote precinct changes

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Voters in the fall’s Waycross Municipal Election could cast ballots at one central location in the city instead of separate precincts in each of the three districts where commission seats are expiring.

Ware County Supervisor of Elections Carlos Nelson told the Waycross Commission last week that consolidating the precincts is an option the Ware County Board of Elections will be considering for the balloting on November 2. Waycross has an agreement with the county board that allows the body to conduct all city elections.

Seats currently held by Commissioners Norman Davis (District 1), John Threat (2) and Marian-Solomon Gaines (3) will be on the November ballot. Voters in those districts have cast ballots at the Ware County School Board, C.C. McCray City Auditorium and First Baptist Church on Elizabeth Street in the past.

Nelson said the board would discuss the possibility of moving all voting for this election, and possibly others in the future, to the cty auditorium. The board held its monthly meeting Tuesday, April 13.